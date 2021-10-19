- Chainlink price could create an extremely bullish entry opportunity.
- An over 40% gain over the present value is likely.
- Chainlink, like all cryptocurrencies, is at the mercy of Bitcoin’s post ETF hype price action.
Chainlink price could create one of the most sought-after bullish entry setups in Point and Figure analysis: the Bullish Catapult. However, buyers must keep Chainlink above a certain price threshold, or the pattern will be invalidated.
Chainlink price targets an entry at $29.50 to begin launch towards $38
Chainlink price on the Point and Figure chart below displays clear examples of whipsawing price action and general indecision. First, a triple-top formed at $28.50, followed by a bullish entry alert at $29. However, sellers took control and created a new column of Os (the current O-column). At first glance, it looks like a continuation of indecision – but it is, in fact, a setup for the Bullish Catapult pattern.
A Bullish Catapult pattern forms off of a triple-top and then a following double-top pattern. The Bullish Catapult is so sought after because of the nature in which it traps short sellers. The theory is that the initial spike following the entry is generated mainly by a short squeeze and other trapped shorts. For Chainlink price, the entry is at $29.50. The vertical profit target method in Point and Figure analysis identifies $38 as the target following the breakout.
LINK/USD $0.50/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
However, the bullish breakout is contingent on how Bitcoin will react to the first trading day of the futures ETF that launched on Tuesday. If buyers can sustain Bitcoin’s price action, then Chainlink will have a high probability of hitting the $38 level. On the other hand, if sellers come in, then Chainlink is under threat of returning to the $15 value area.
If Chainlink price returns to $22.50 or lower, the Bullish Catapult setup is invalidated.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
