Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Chainlink, LUNA & Bitcoin – American Wrap 27 August

Terra price has rallied 10% in its quest to reach its all-time high at $34.78. LUNA becomes one of the 19 cryptocurrencies to be added on Alto Crypto IRA. The ascent to reach an all-time high is sprinkled with $30.55 and $32.35 resistance levels. Terra price performance has been nothing short of impressive in the past couple of weeks. While many cryptocurrencies struggled to reclaim the pre-May 19 crash levels, LUNA set up a new all-time high.

Billionaire Simon Nixon has decided to increase allocation to cryptocurrencies in his family office, Seek Capital.The firm views the new asset class as an essential part of the future. A Goldman Sachs survey found that nearly 50% of family offices are looking to invest in digital assets.

Chainlink price is hovering above the $23.71 support level, hinting at a potential rally. A bounce off the said demand barrier might push LINK up by 11% to 26.47. If the $22.06 foothold is breached, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. Chainlink price is hovering above a crucial support level and could witness a minor upswing before a firm directional bias establishes itself.

