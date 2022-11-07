VeChain price looks ready to explode toward $0.04 for these reasons
VeChain price validated last month's bullish trade idea. Traders who partook in the move may be enticed to aim for extended targets as the technicals show a strong bullish presence. Key levels have been defined to gauge VET's next potential move.
Aptos Price Prediction: Eight of every ten traders are trying to catch the knife
Aptos price witnessed a strong sell-off during November's first trading weekend. If market conditions persist, a continuation of the downtrend could occur throughout the week. Key levels have been identified to gain perspective on APT’s next potential move.
Chainlink price pops higher as equities rally, but what about the broader picture?
Chainlink (LINK) price action had bulls popping champagne on Friday with nearly 13% intraday gains in the books, making it one of the best trading days for 2022. Unfortunately, the weekend hangover came in hard as price action in Chainlink quickly reversed as profits were booked. A cold shower came for investors as China is not letting go of its zero-covid policy, which is putting pressure on the supply chain and global economy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
