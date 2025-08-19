Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, OKB & Ripple — Asian Wrap 19 August

Ripple's XRP briefly dropped below $3 on Monday but quickly recovered despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying its decision on the filings of several asset managers seeking to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the remittance-based token. XRP briefly declined below $3 on Monday, continuing a weak price action that spanned from last Thursday's inflation-induced market-wide correction.

OKB maintains an uptrend in motion following the triple-digit surge on the previous Wednesday. However, price action forms a rising wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart (shared below), underlining the risk of a potential pullback. At the time of writing, OKB trades at $120, approaching the apex of the wedge and the pattern’s outcome. A decisive close below the support trendline could test the $108 and $88 support levels.

Cardano (ADA) remains under pressure, extending its decline, trading around $0.91 at the time of writing on Tuesday after shedding nearly 4% in the previous session. On-chain data show that holders are realizing losses, as reflected in the negative NPL, hinting at mounting bearish sentiment. The technical outlook suggests ADA could dip further toward $0.84 before setting the stage for a potential rebound.

