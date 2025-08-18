XRP has declined over 7% since last Thursday, but profit-taking and loss realization have remained muted since.

The SEC delayed its decision on Bitwise, Canary, and Grayscale XRP ETF filings.

XRP bounced off the 50-day SMA after a brief decline below $3 on Monday.

Ripple's XRP briefly dropped below $3 on Monday but quickly recovered despite the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delaying its decision on the filings of several asset managers seeking to launch exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the remittance-based token.

XRP investors maintain resilience amid ETF delay

XRP briefly declined below $3 on Monday, continuing a weak price action that spanned from last Thursday's inflation-induced market-wide correction.

The hotter-than-expected inflation data has increased caution among market participants who were predominantly bullish just a week ago.

Despite signs of caution and de-risking in the general market, profit-taking or loss realization among XRP investors has remained muted compared to previous weeks.

XRP Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment

A similar sentiment is evident in the Age Consumed metric, which tracks the movement of previously idle tokens. The almost invisible red lines between August 11-18 show that distribution from long-term holders has been minimal. At the same time, accumulation has edged upward slightly as seen in the Mean Coin Age, which tracks the average number of days all tokens have stayed in their current addresses.

XRP Age Consumed & Mean Coin Age. Source: Santiment

The uptick in demand partly stems from XRP investment products, which attracted nearly $127 million in inflows last week, reflecting sustained institutional buying pressure, according to data from a CoinShares report on Monday.

While international products focused on XRP attracted interest, several asset managers seeking to launch ETF wrappers for the cryptocurrency faced another round of delay on Monday. The SEC postponed its decision on XRP ETF filings from Bitwise, Canary Capital, and Grayscale.

"...The Commission, pursuant to Section 19(b)(2) of the Act, designates October 18, 2025, as the date by which the Commission shall either approve or disapprove the proposed rule change..." the SEC commented on Grayscale's XRP ETF filing.

Despite the delay, experts are confident that the agency will greenlight the filings, especially after concluding its case with Ripple over the past few weeks.

XRP bounces off 50-day SMA, resumes trading in symmetrical triangle

After seeing a brief decline in the early hours of Monday, XRP bounced off the support at $2.95, strengthened by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). As a result, the remittance-based token is looking to hold the lower boundary support of a symmetrical triangle.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the upside, XRP has to overcome the upper boundary of the triangle to test the $3.4 resistance, which bears have defended over the past two weeks. A firm move above $3.4 could see XRP retest its all-time high at $3.66.

On the downside, XRP could test $2.78 if it declines below the 50-day SMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are below their moving averages and neutral levels, indicating a dominant bearish momentum.