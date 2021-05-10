Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ethereum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 11 May

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA boldly emerges, with higher prices anticipated
Cardano price kickstarted a new rally on May 5 with a breakout from a cup-with-handle base, rising above the longstanding trading range and setting new all-time highs. Since the beginning of February, it was the best week and puts ADA on pace for an additional 30% gain.
Top 3 Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: ETH soars above $4,000, as BTC and XRP struggle
Bitcoin price beginning to hint at a complex topping process. Ethereum price shakes off rising wedge pattern to test new Fibonacci extension level. XRP price needs a big day to overcome to void trading rule. Bitcoin price lack of impulsiveness and commitment speaks of a corrective rally. Ethereum price turbocharged over the weekend, nearing a significant milestone. XRP price sinks into indecision as faith in a continuation of the rally weakens.
Why Ethereum’s miner extractable value problem is way worse than you think
In a nutshell, the Ethereum blockchain is written by consensus, but the content of each block is chosen by just one miner. Miners can profit from users by front-running, back-running, sandwiching and generally exploiting transactions in their block however they choose. The Flash Boys 2.0 paper, written by researchers at Cornell Tech, coined the term MEV to describe such exploits.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple on track to hit $2 as on-chain metrics reset
XRP price shows a consolidation in play that could lead to a new yearly high. The recent recovery from the dip into the demand zone suggests the presence of strong buyers.
Chainlink makes new all-time high, targeting $100
Chainlink price made another new all-time high at $52.70, while all eyes were on Ethereum crossing past $4,000. LINK has regained massive bullish momentum in the past few weeks.
SafeMoon price may retrace 25% as bulls fail to establish dominance
SafeMoon price shows a massive rally that pushed it to the recent local top. However, the inability of the buyers to propel it past this crucial level might lead to a pullback.
Dogecoin eyes consolidation after its recent pullback
Dogecoin price is facing a stiff resistance wall that could result in a minor correction. A confluence of on-chain indicators adds credibility to this potential bearish move.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.