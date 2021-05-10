Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Ethereum & Bitcoin – American Wrap 11 May

Cardano price kickstarted a new rally on May 5 with a breakout from a cup-with-handle base, rising above the longstanding trading range and setting new all-time highs. Since the beginning of February, it was the best week and puts ADA on pace for an additional 30% gain.

Bitcoin price beginning to hint at a complex topping process. Ethereum price shakes off rising wedge pattern to test new Fibonacci extension level. XRP price needs a big day to overcome to void trading rule. Bitcoin price lack of impulsiveness and commitment speaks of a corrective rally. Ethereum price turbocharged over the weekend, nearing a significant milestone. XRP price sinks into indecision as faith in a continuation of the rally weakens.

In a nutshell, the Ethereum blockchain is written by consensus, but the content of each block is chosen by just one miner. Miners can profit from users by front-running, back-running, sandwiching and generally exploiting transactions in their block however they choose. The Flash Boys 2.0 paper, written by researchers at Cornell Tech, coined the term MEV to describe such exploits.