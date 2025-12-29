TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Meme – European Wrap 29 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Bitcoin & Meme – European Wrap 29 December
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA bulls bet on rising DEX trading volume

Cardano (ADA) ticks higher by almost 4% at press time on Monday, approaching the $0.40 mark. Derivatives data suggests a risk-on sentiment among traders as ADA futures Open Interest and bullish bets surge. The technical outlook remains bullish, with ADA targeting an overhead resistance trendline amid a positive shift in momentum. 

Chart

Bitcoin consolidates as downside risks persist

Bitcoin has made only three wave rallies from the November lows, which is one of the most important indications that more weakness may still lie ahead. Due to the holidays, it is not surprising that price is currently trapped in a range, and based on the latest price action this could be forming a triangle in wave four. This is still a continuation pattern, but it may need another subwaves D and E before we can expect the next push lower, possibly in January. In that case, price could drop back toward the 80k area, or even lower, within an impulsive wave A that is clearly visible on the daily chart. The invalidation level is around 99k, and as long as the current wave structure trades below that level, traders should remain cautious and prepared for another leg down in the near future.

Chart

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe recover, echoing Bitcoin rebound

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) are trading mixed as Bitcoin (BTC) records minor gains on Monday, warming sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market. Still, the incipient recovery in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe remains fragile amid the prevailing downtrend.

Chart
Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Crypto market outlook for 2026

Year 2025 was volatile, as crypto often is.  Among positive catalysts were favourable regulatory changes in the U.S., rise of Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT), adoption of AI and tokenization of Real-World-Assets (RWA).

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe recover, echoing Bitcoin rebound

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe recover, echoing Bitcoin rebound

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are trading mixed as Bitcoin records minor gains on Monday, warming sentiment across the broader cryptocurrency market. Still, the incipient recovery in Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe remains fragile amid the prevailing downtrend.

Bitcoin consolidates as downside risks persist

Bitcoin consolidates as downside risks persist

Bitcoin has made only three wave rallies from the November lows, which is one of the most important indications that more weakness may still lie ahead.

Polkadot's (DOT) dips, with token underperforming wider crypto markets

Polkadot's (DOT) dips, with token underperforming wider crypto markets

DOT $1.8269 fell 2% to $1.84 over the last 24 hours. Trading volumes were 7.8% above the seven-day moving average at 7.76 million tokens, according to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis model.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin: Fed delivers, yet fails to impress BTC traders

Bitcoin (BTC) continues de trade within the recent consolidation phase, hovering around $92,000 at the time of writing on Friday, as investors digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious December rate cut and its implications for risk assets.