Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 17 November

BNB Price Forecast: Key resistance trendline in focus as whale interest spikes

BNB (previously known as Binance Coin) is up 1% at press time on Monday, marking a solid start to the week, with bulls aiming for a potential breakout of a resistance trendline. Derivatives data suggest a growing interest from large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, as BNB approaches a crucial crossroads. 

Chart

BTC breaks major bull support: 50-week moving average

Bitcoin (BTC) has broken down from the 50 weekly EMA, this has been a powerful support in 2024 and in 2025 — but this breakdown marks the first time Bitcoin has shown major weakness on a weekly basis.

What are the technical signs you should be watching?

Chart

Crypto winter or late-year rally ahead?

Equities might be undergoing a modest bout of volatility, but the real bloodbath has been in crypto currencies. Bitcoin is now essentially flat on the year, while ether has surrendered all its gains and has fallen into negative territory for 2025. The crypto space is in recovery mode in early trading this morning, but it is far from clear that a low has formed. The history of the past two months has seen hopes of a sustained bounce dashed time and again, and so far it doesn’t feel like we’ve hit ‘washout’ territory in terms of sentiment.

FXStreet Team

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI recovers amid new Pi App Studio updates

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2200 at press time on Monday, sustaining the 3.52% gains from Sunday. The announcement of Pi App Studio updates on Thursday aligns with the three-day recovery in PI token, with bulls aiming towards the 50-day Exponential Moving Average.  

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hold key support levels?

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) begin the week on a cautious note, trading near their respective support levels. Market sentiment remains fragile following last week’s volatility, with BTC, ETH, and XRP correcting by nearly 10%, 14%, and 7%, respectively.

Top Crypto Gainers: Aster, Starknet, and Zcash recovery at risk

Aster (ASTER), Starknet (STRK), and Zcash (ZEC) trade in the green over the last 24 hours, struggling to retain gains while the broader cryptocurrency market is in the red. The technical outlook of Aster and Zcash remains mixed as bearish potential arises.

Michael Saylor denies reports of Strategy selling Bitcoin, reaffirms accumulation

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor claims the company did not sell any of its Bitcoin, following rumours that the firm moved over 40,000 BTC across several wallets, according to the Arkham Intelligence dashboard.
Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.