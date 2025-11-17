Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: BNB, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 17 November

BNB (previously known as Binance Coin) is up 1% at press time on Monday, marking a solid start to the week, with bulls aiming for a potential breakout of a resistance trendline. Derivatives data suggest a growing interest from large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, as BNB approaches a crucial crossroads.

Bitcoin (BTC) has broken down from the 50 weekly EMA, this has been a powerful support in 2024 and in 2025 — but this breakdown marks the first time Bitcoin has shown major weakness on a weekly basis.

What are the technical signs you should be watching?

Equities might be undergoing a modest bout of volatility, but the real bloodbath has been in crypto currencies. Bitcoin is now essentially flat on the year, while ether has surrendered all its gains and has fallen into negative territory for 2025. The crypto space is in recovery mode in early trading this morning, but it is far from clear that a low has formed. The history of the past two months has seen hopes of a sustained bounce dashed time and again, and so far it doesn’t feel like we’ve hit ‘washout’ territory in terms of sentiment.