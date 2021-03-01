Bitcoin collateralized loans skyrocket but regulation poses a threat

Bitcoin has been in existence for more than a decade and has grown remarkably both as an asset used as a store value and a currency. A recent report by Arcane Research revealed that over 420,000 BTC is currently used as collateral for digital-backed loans. Read more...

VET breakout explores open-air toward the beckoning $0.06

VeChain has lifted off the recent support at $0.035. The bullish momentum increased in intensity after stepping above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Gains are likely to continue, especially after the VET broke above descending trendline resistance. Read more...

Stellar wriggles at the edge of a cliff amid massive sell signals

Stellar is fighting for stability after the freefall from highs of around $0.61. However, short-term analysis hints at the cryptocurrency being massively bearish. The rising wedge pattern could jeopardize immediate support at the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) daily chart. Read more...