Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap & Crypto – European Wrap 24 January

In early trading on Wednesday, Bitcoin's price is testing the $40K level. This is an attempt to break the downtrend by climbing above the previous day's highs. Now, it seems that the sellers in Bitcoin have not yet exhausted their potential, and we should be ready for a new momentum of decline to $37.5K.

Bitcoin reversed to the upside on Tuesday afternoon. The price drop to $38.5K attracted buyers on the background of another update of all-time highs by leading US indices, which supported risk appetite.

Uniswap (UNI) price has declined significantly in the past few days. Despite noting a good run towards the beginning of the month, corrections came through, and the altcoin’s value declined. From a technical perspective, the recent price declines are set to extend as price action has formed a bearish reversal pattern.

Bitcoin price slipped to a low of $38,555 on Binance, early on Tuesday. The crypto market bloodbath saw an increase in selling pressure on BTC, driving prices lower. BTC climbed back above the psychologically important level of $40,000 on Wednesday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.