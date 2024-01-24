Bitcoin tumbles below $39,000 on Tuesday, BTC price drop triggers $82.93 million in liquidations

- Bitcoin price nosedived to a low of $38,555 on Tuesday prior to a comeback above $40,000 earlier today.
- BTC price drop triggered $82.93 million liquidations in futures market, over $55 million long positions were liquidated.
- Expert ties recent Bitcoin price decline to GBTC redemptions by bankruptcy estates such as FTX.
Bitcoin price slipped to a low of $38,555 on Binance, early on Tuesday. The crypto market bloodbath saw an increase in selling pressure on BTC, driving prices lower. BTC climbed back above the psychologically important level of $40,000 on Wednesday.
The asset’s price decline triggered a liquidation of $55.52 million in long positions and $27.42 million in short positions.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin price drop triggers cascading liquidations in derivatives market
- BTC suffered a setback alongside other large market capitalization assets in the market-wide correction.
- Bitcoin’s price drop catalyzed massive liquidations in the derivatives market.
- Experts believe that the recent decline in Bitcoin price is a result of GBTC redemptions by bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
- Vijay Boyapati, author and crypto expert, argues that Bitcoin ETF approval by the SEC opened the floodgates to BTC price drop.
- Boyapati notes that bankruptcy estates such as FTX have redeemed their GBTC. The expert believes bankrupt firms like FTX hold GBTC that is directly tied to Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert’s actions.
- Silbert is the CEO of the parent company of Grayscale and in an effort to boost assets under management at the giant, the executive paid firms back with GBTC instead of Bitcoin.
- The DCG owes BTC to several firms that were paid back in Grayscale BTC shares, these institutions are coming forward to liquidate their GBTC holdings and pull out their capital.
- Boyapati notes that Barry Silbert is currently being investigated by several regulatory bodies and law enforcement agencies in the US.
1/ The reason for #Bitcoin's recent drop in price, despite the ETF floodgates being opened, is directly related to GBTC redemptions by bankruptcy estates such as FTX.— Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) January 23, 2024
And the reason GBTC is held by so many companies in bankruptcy is directly tied to the fraud by @BarrySilbert
- Bitcoin price is likely to suffer a steeper decline if GBTC suffers outflows in large volumes.
- The other catalyst ushering a decline in Bitcoin price is profit-taking activities by whales.
Technical Analysis: Bitcoin price suffers setback to $38,555, likely to dip to support zone
Bitcoin price dipped into the support zone between $38,398 and $40,249, on Tuesday. While BTC made a comeback above the $40,250 level on Wednesday, it is likely that Bitcoin falls back to the support zone where 1.29 million addresses scooped up 727,310 BTC tokens.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close in the bearish imbalance zone between $40,000 and $41,466 is likely to invalidate the thesis of further correction in BTC. In the event of a rally, Bitcoin price faces resistance at $41,466, and $43,074.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
