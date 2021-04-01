Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market turns bullish as ECB president divulges CBDC details

Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank’s president, confirmed that the ECB governing council will reveal in mid-2021 its decision on whether to go forward or not with a digital euro, a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Read more...

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar seeks 20% breakout if critical level cracks

XLM has been trading inside a tightening range since the beginning of March, and it is now ready for a breakout. There is only one key resistance level that separates Stellar from new highs at $0.5. Read more...





Elrond launches prediction market, pushing EGLD price closer to 85% bull rally

Elrond Network’s latest development is significant, especially considering the hype around prediction markets. Mirroring the bullishness of the recent integration, the EGLD price prepares for a massive bull run as it nears the end of consolidation. Read more...