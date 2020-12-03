Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs
Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62. Read more...
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM to regain lost ground, technicals show 7% move in sight
Stellar (XLM) hit the all-time high at $0.2337 on November 25 amid a significant bullish trend on the cryptocurrency markets and has been drifting down ever since. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.184, having lost over 2% in the past 24 hours. Despite the retreat, it is still 15% higher on a week-to-week basis. Read more...
SushiSwap and Yearn.Finance steal the crypto spotlight as prices skyrocket to new highs
The merger between SushiSwap and Yearn.Finance has sparked conversations across social media platforms. This high social volume has also seen SUSHI and YFI tokens hit new highs. As the news settles, what is in the offing for these decentralized tokens? Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
XTZ may retest $2.17 before resuming a recovery to $3
Tezos (XTZ) is the 19th digital asset with a current market capitalization of $1.8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $177 million. The native token of the blockchain platform based on smart contracts technology bottomed at $1.78 on November 4 and has been gaining ground steadily ever since.
Yearn Finance building a DeFi empire to replace traditional banks
Yearn.Finance is a DeFi project with the most expensive native token in the industry. At the time of writing, one YFI could cost you more than $29,000, which is still relatively cheap compared to its all-time high reached $44,00 on September 12.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.