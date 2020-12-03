Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs

Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62. Read more...

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM to regain lost ground, technicals show 7% move in sight

Stellar (XLM) hit the all-time high at $0.2337 on November 25 amid a significant bullish trend on the cryptocurrency markets and has been drifting down ever since. At the time of writing, XLM/USD is changing hands at $0.184, having lost over 2% in the past 24 hours. Despite the retreat, it is still 15% higher on a week-to-week basis. Read more...

SushiSwap and Yearn.Finance steal the crypto spotlight as prices skyrocket to new highs

The merger between SushiSwap and Yearn.Finance has sparked conversations across social media platforms. This high social volume has also seen SUSHI and YFI tokens hit new highs. As the news settles, what is in the offing for these decentralized tokens? Read more...