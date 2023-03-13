Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba & USDC — Asian Wrap 13 March

Shytoshi Kusama announces launch of highly anticipated Shibarium public beta: What to expect from SHIB?
Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the second largest meme coin by market capitalization announced the launch of the public beta of the layer-2 scaling solution. Shiba Inu price started a recovery post the announcement of Shibarium’s launch.
Will Circle’s stablecoin suffer same fate as UST: Binance and Coinbase react to USDC depeg
Cryptocurrency exchanges with the largest trade volume, Binance and Coinbase have reacted to Circle’s stablecoin USDC depeg. USDC dropped from its $1 parity and hit $0.88 at press time.
Bitcoin price makes comeback above $20,000 after $422 million in BTC options were liquidated
Bitcoin price suffered a drawdown in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. BTC dropped to a five-week low, nosediving below the psychological barrier of $20,000.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20621.83
|Today Daily Change
|-2.55
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|20624.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22786.17
|Daily SMA50
|22918.95
|Daily SMA100
|20224.21
|Daily SMA200
|19708.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20923.5
|Previous Daily Low
|19934
|Previous Weekly High
|22652.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|19570.66
|Previous Monthly High
|25271.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|21370.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20545.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|20311.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|20064.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19504.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19074.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21053.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|21483.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22043.41
