Bitcoin price makes comeback above $20,000 after $422 million in BTC options were liquidated

- Bitcoin price had a brief stint below the $20,000 level and nearly $422 million in long and short positions was liquidated.
- BTC nosedived to a five-week low in response to the tumultuous events of the week, however whales continued Bitcoin accumulation.
- Analysts have identified that several BTC whales have bought call options with a strike price of $25,000 in April expiration.
Bitcoin price suffered a drawdown in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. BTC dropped to a five-week low, nosediving below the psychological barrier of $20,000.
Also read: Why Charles Hoskinson believes algorithmic stablecoins are key to realizing Satoshi’s vision of Bitcoin
Bitcoin price climbs above the $20,000 level
Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported that several Bitcoin whales were spotted buying call options with a strike price of $25,000 in April expiration and selling the same strike call options for June expiration.
In the options market, there have been a large number of calendar spread transactions consisting of large calls in the last hour, mainly concentrated in: BTC-25000-C buy April and sell June; ETH-1600-C buy April and sell June. @GreeksLive said that this may show confidence in… https://t.co/c46OmX68vX pic.twitter.com/aGW8ZfqrUf— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) March 10, 2023
BTC options flows
After hitting a five-week low below the psychological barrier of $20,000, Bitcoin made a comeback above the key price level. The event triggered $422 million in liquidations within the past 24 hours, of which 86.2% were BTC long positions.
Baro Virtual, a cryptocurrency analyst at CryptoQuant assessed Bitcoin price trend and indicators and argued that bears are in control since March 2. Bears have relentlessly pushed BTC price lower with distribution, despite cool-off periods.
The expert warned traders to watchout for the domino effect from the collapse of the now-defunct FTX exchange and US regulatory crackdown on Bitcoin. The rising uncertainty in the crypto market implies seller exhaustion is nowhere close and traders need to tread with caution.
Based on data from crypto intelligence tracker Coinglass, within the last ten days, open interest in Bitcoin declined nearly 10%, a significant drop since the FTX exchange collapse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard.
Bitcoin miners join the selling spree, is $17,000 next for BTC price?
Bitcoin miners have been intensively reducing their BTC reserves. This is one of the factors driving the asset’s price lower. Sale of Bitcoin by miners has increased the selling pressure on BTC.
Ocean Protocol Price Prediction: OCEAN kickstarts a 61% crash
Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) price took to an uptrend in early February, rising significantly during the first week before profit-takers interrupted the rally.
Can Justin Sun's $100 million save Huobi exchange from FTX's fate?
Justin Sun, advisor to Huobi and founder of TRON addressed user concerns on the flash crash of exchange’s native token HT. Sun blamed market behavior and leveraged liquidation for Huobi Token’s 93% flash crash on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.