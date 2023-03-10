Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and Cardano – European Wrap 10 March

Cardano (ADA) price is seeing its most important audience leaving price action at large. Medium-term investors are heading for the exit as several dark clouds form above the cryptocurrency industry. Already two banks have collapsed in the US. The uncertainty is making investors choose cash instead of leaving it at risk in Cardano.

Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogelon Mars (ELON) are bleeding alongside large market capitalization assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Amidst the rising uncertainty with the voluntary liquidation of crypto-friendly Silvergate bank and macroeconomic outlook, the overall crypto market cap has declined to $946 billion.

Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.

