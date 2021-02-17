Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH is on the verge of a 19% downswing towards $560
Bitcoin Cash price has been slowly climbing from a low of $601 on February 15 to $719 at the time of writing but could be on the verge of collapsing. There are many indicators that show BCH is extremely bearish and awaits a 19% downswing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The Graph Price Prediction: GRT to go ballistic once this barrier breaks
TheGraph price has recently established a new all-time high at $2.88 on February 12 after a successful token sale conducted on October 2020 at the price of $0.03 per token. The digital asset seems ready for another leg up to establish new highs.
BTC launches to $60,000 as Coinbase gets a $92 billion pre-IPO valuation
Bitcoin has finally made a 'meaningful' spike above $50,000. The recent move occurred after the flagship token tested support at $48,000. Meanwhile, bulls are focused on higher levels towards $60,000, but BTC is dancing slightly above $50,500.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE recovery in jeopardy, on-chain metrics suggest
Dogecoin has been declining in a descending parallel channel after suffering rejection from the record high of $0.088. It appears that the impact caused by Elon Musk has diminished, allowing Doge to seek consolidation. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is rocking at $0.053 in a generally downwards market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.