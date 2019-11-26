Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls must break $7500 or be hit by harsh rejection
Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.90% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD has aggressively been within the control of the bears since 27 October.
A rejection at $7500, strong daily resistance, could prove to be punishing.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD persisting vulnerabilities of a potential $0.2000 breach
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some 0.30 % in the session on Tuesday.
XRP/USD bears are pressing for a big test of the $0.2000 price mark.
The price is running towards a third potential consecutive session in the red.
TRX/USD Technical Analysis: TRON is one of the outperformers today
TRX/USD held up well whilst some of the other cryptocurrencies were making news lows recently.
Now the worst seems to be over TRX has shown why it didn't break lows as it shot over 6% higher today.
Now the price has risen, there is an internal trendline that could provide some resistance ahead.
