Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls must break $7500 or be hit by harsh rejection

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 0.90% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD has aggressively been within the control of the bears since 27 October.

A rejection at $7500, strong daily resistance, could prove to be punishing.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price is running towards its fourth consecutive week in the red, following a failure to hold the $10,000 mark.

BTC/USD daily chart

The price could now likely have some issues being stuck between two critical areas, $7500 resistance and $6500 support.

Spot rate: 7072.26

Relative change: -0.70%

High: 7341.33

Low: 7023.51