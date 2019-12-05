Bitcoin price prediction: Lack of healthy support levels could see BTC/USD drop even further
BTC/USD bears came out on top for the fifth straight day, going down from $7,305.45 to $7,232 this Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that Bitcoin plummeted from $7,491.40 to $7,197.50 in just one hour. As per the daily confluence detector, there are no healthy support levels on the downside, indicating that a further price drop may be around the corner.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD keeps getting knocked down by the downward trending line
XRP/USD has dropped slightly from $0.214 to $0.213 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily price has repeatedly been thwarted by the resistance provided by the downward trending line. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD has fallen by 10.25% over the last five days
NEO/USD has fallen from $9.75 to $8.75, dropping by 10.25% over the last five days. The daily price is trending in a downwards channel formation and floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is around 36.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
