Bitcoin price prediction: Lack of healthy support levels could see BTC/USD drop even further

BTC/USD bears came out on top for the fifth straight day, going down from $7,305.45 to $7,232 this Wednesday. The hourly breakdown shows us that Bitcoin plummeted from $7,491.40 to $7,197.50 in just one hour. As per the daily confluence detector, there are no healthy support levels on the downside, indicating that a further price drop may be around the corner.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD keeps getting knocked down by the downward trending line

XRP/USD has dropped slightly from $0.214 to $0.213 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily price has repeatedly been thwarted by the resistance provided by the downward trending line. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.

Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD has fallen by 10.25% over the last five days

NEO/USD has fallen from $9.75 to $8.75, dropping by 10.25% over the last five days. The daily price is trending in a downwards channel formation and floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is around 36.