Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD consolidate losses below $10,000 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated from the intraday high of $10,047 and returned to the area below $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $9,900 with a short-term downside bias. The coin has lost about 1% in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are quite a number of technical levels clustered above the current price. It means that the coin may be vulnerable to further losses at least as long as it stays below critical $10,000. Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday. The coin managed to recover above $0.2700 to trade at $0.2733 by press time; however, the bearish sentiments remain dominant. XRP/USD has lost over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours and 1.2% since the beginning of the day.
Litecoin (LTC) gets back to the lower border of the channel - where from here?
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion, has lost nearly 50% of its value in just three months. While the coin managed to regain some ground from the recent low of $62.16, it is still mored in the long-term bearish trend.
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion, has lost nearly 50% of its value in just three months. While the coin managed to regain some ground from the recent low of $62.16, it is still mored in the long-term bearish trend.
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
TRON (TRX) was a big loser on Sunday, The coin crashed from $0.0181 to $0.0165, which is the worst one-day decline since the end of August. While the coin has recovered from the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.