Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over

- XRP/USD continues the retreat from the recent high.
- The next strong support comes at $0.2600.
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday. The coin managed to recover above $0.2700 to trade at $0.2733 by press time; however, the bearish sentiments remain dominant. XRP/USD has lost over 3% of its value in recent 24 hours and 1.2% since the beginning of the day.
What’s going on
Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse is set to speak at Economic Club of New York on October 8 during “breakfast event”. The elite economic forum usually invites high profile speakers both from the US and abroad. Thus, Brad Garlinghouse will have a chance to promote XRP and dispel some rumors and allegations about the company.
XRP’s technical picture
Looking technically, XRP/USD is supported by psychological $0.2700 that coincides with the middle line of one-day Bollinger Band. It is closely followed by the recent low of $0.2682. This area is likely to slow down the sell-off; however, once it is out of the way, the bearish pressure may intensify and push the price towards $0.2660 (SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour) combined with the upper boundary of the recent consolidation channel. The next support comes at $0.2600.
On the upside, a new attempt at $0.2800 looks unlikely thus far This area is strengthened by SMA50 one hour that has been limiting the recovery since September 21; however, if it is cleared, the upside trend will gain traction with the next focus on $0.2730 (SMA200 one-hour and SMA50 four-hour followed closely by the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band).
XRP/USD, four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
