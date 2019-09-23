BTC/USD is consolidating losses with a short-term bearish bias.

The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,100.

Bitcoin (BTC) retreated from the intraday high of $10,047 and returned to the area below $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $9,900 with a short-term downside bias. The coin has lost about 1% in recent 24 hours.

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are quite a number of technical levels clustered above the current price. It means that the coin may be vulnerable to further losses at least as long as it stays below critical $10,000. Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.

Resistance levels

$10,060-$10,100 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly and daily, the upper line of one-hour Bollinger Band, SMA100 (Simple Moving Average), 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band;

$10,400 - the highest level of the previous week, Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3;

$10,800 - Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3.

Support levels

$9,700 - Pivot Point one-week Support 1, Pivot point one-day Support 2;

$9,600 - the lowest level of the previous week, Pivot point one-day Support 3;

$9,300 - the lowest level of the previous month.