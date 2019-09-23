- BTC/USD is consolidating losses with a short-term bearish bias.
- The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,100.
Bitcoin (BTC) retreated from the intraday high of $10,047 and returned to the area below $10,000 amid growing bearish pressure. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around $9,900 with a short-term downside bias. The coin has lost about 1% in recent 24 hours.
Read also: Bakkt physically settled Bitcoin futures trading is live: Bitcoin price sluggish under $10k
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are quite a number of technical levels clustered above the current price. It means that the coin may be vulnerable to further losses at least as long as it stays below critical $10,000. Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$10,060-$10,100 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly and daily, the upper line of one-hour Bollinger Band, SMA100 (Simple Moving Average), 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of four-hour Bollinger Band;
$10,400 - the highest level of the previous week, Pivot Point one-day Resistance 3;
$10,800 - Pivot Point one-week Resistance 3.
Support levels
$9,700 - Pivot Point one-week Support 1, Pivot point one-day Support 2;
$9,600 - the lowest level of the previous week, Pivot point one-day Support 3;
$9,300 - the lowest level of the previous month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
