Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap - 11 December

Cryptos |

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD $7000-6800 will be a big test

The Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in the red by some 0.80%, as some near-term selling momentum picks up pace in the second half of the session.

Market bears have resumed pressure to the downside, following a brief period of stabilization. The price has breached a bearish pennant structure via the daily view and is further extending to the downside. 

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD finds support at the hourly trendline

Ripple has consolidated on the hourly chart after dropping from 0.2338 to 0.2197.

The market has made a few higher lows but now looks to be testing lower levels.

0.22 is the psychological support zone and if taken out, could indicate lower levels are on the cards.

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD lower highs spells danger

Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 1.20%. 

LTC/USD has extended to the downside, after breaking out of a bearish pennant pattern, inviting another round of selling. 

The price is running towards its third consecutive session in the red. 

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls find another evidence of BTC growth to $100,000 by the end of 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls find another evidence of BTC growth to $100,000 by the end of 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) market is painfully slow today. The first cryptocurrency dropped below the local support of $7,300 to trade marginally above $7,200 during European hours. 

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been oscillating inside a tight range since the beginning of December.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time

Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed. 

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount

Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016. 

