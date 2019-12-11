Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD $7000-6800 will be a big test
The Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in the red by some 0.80%, as some near-term selling momentum picks up pace in the second half of the session.
Market bears have resumed pressure to the downside, following a brief period of stabilization. The price has breached a bearish pennant structure via the daily view and is further extending to the downside.
Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD finds support at the hourly trendline
Ripple has consolidated on the hourly chart after dropping from 0.2338 to 0.2197.
The market has made a few higher lows but now looks to be testing lower levels.
0.22 is the psychological support zone and if taken out, could indicate lower levels are on the cards.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD lower highs spells danger
Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 1.20%.
LTC/USD has extended to the downside, after breaking out of a bearish pennant pattern, inviting another round of selling.
The price is running towards its third consecutive session in the red.
