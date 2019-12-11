Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD lower highs spells danger

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in the red in the session by some 1.20%. 
  • LTC/USD has extended to the downside, after breaking out of a bearish pennant pattern, inviting another round of selling. 
  • The price is running towards its third consecutive session in the red. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

Price pressures are resuming to the south after critical support at $45 was breached. It was the lower acting trend line of a pennant formation. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

Another near-term technical pattern has been breached, eyes on a retest around $44. 

 

Spot rate:                 43.69

Relative change:      -1.20%

High:                         44.46

Low:                          43.28

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 43.6037
Today Daily Change -0.5917
Today Daily Change % -1.34
Today daily open 44.1954
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 46.358
Daily SMA50 53.6199
Daily SMA100 58.2374
Daily SMA200 81.0425
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 44.6797
Previous Daily Low 43.6837
Previous Weekly High 48.5063
Previous Weekly Low 43.8063
Previous Monthly High 66.2492
Previous Monthly Low 42.351
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.0642
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 44.2992
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.6929
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.1903
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.6969
Daily Pivot Point R1 44.6888
Daily Pivot Point R2 45.1822
Daily Pivot Point R3 45.6848

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls find another evidence of BTC growth to $100,000 by the end of 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) market is painfully slow today. The first cryptocurrency dropped below the local support of $7,300 to trade marginally above $7,200 during European hours. 

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been oscillating inside a tight range since the beginning of December.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time

Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed. 

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount

Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016. 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

