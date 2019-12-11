  • Ripple has moved 0.73% lower today as general crypto sentiment remains weak.
  • There is a trendline on the hourly chart that has been tested and the market found support.

XRP/USD Hourly Chart

Ripple has consolidated on the hourly chart after dropping from 0.2338 to 0.2197.

The market has made a few higher lows but now looks to be testing lower levels.

0.22 is the psychological support zone and if taken out, could indicate lower levels are on the cards.

On the topside the bulls are looking to target the next resistance is at 0.2247 and if the price is to retest the 0.2338 level the first support needs to be taken out with good volume.

Ripple analysis

Additional Levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2218
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 0.223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2255
Daily SMA50 0.2602
Daily SMA100 0.2634
Daily SMA200 0.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2258
Previous Daily Low 0.2194
Previous Weekly High 0.2279
Previous Weekly Low 0.2104
Previous Monthly High 0.3149
Previous Monthly Low 0.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2233
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2196
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2163
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2132
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2261
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2291
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2325

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls find another evidence of BTC growth to $100,000 by the end of 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) bulls find another evidence of BTC growth to $100,000 by the end of 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) market is painfully slow today. The first cryptocurrency dropped below the local support of $7,300 to trade marginally above $7,200 during European hours. 

More Bitcoin News

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life

Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD clinches to $44.00 for dear life

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has been oscillating inside a tight range since the beginning of December.

More Litecoin News

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD defends $0140 support for the second time

Tron has been disintegrating since the highs formed in November at $0.0230. The buyers tried to nurse initial losses in a range between $0.0180 and $0.0200 but failed. 

More Tron News

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount

Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD sluggish as Ice Age fears mount

Ethereum Foundation is working towards the migration Ethereum network from the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus to Proof of Stake (PoS). However, the network’s block difficulty started growing in November 2016. 

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again

On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location