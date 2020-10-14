BTC/USD: Bitcoin is here to stay
Bitcoin is here to stay....and because of that I think we should take it seriously and look for the same chart patterns, price action that we look for in other markets...Bitcoin can be scary....but I think these crypto currencies are the future....possibly not in my lifetime....but not that far down the line...so to understand how to trade them would be a positive step...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP rejection from crucial pattern spells trouble
XRP has been underperforming since January 2019, losing a significant portion of its market dominance in that span from just above 12% to only 3.2% currently. Bulls are desperately trying to push the cross-border currency above a descending parallel channel on the daily chart.
Top 3 Losers: LINK, OMG, and YFI drop over 5% signaling further correction on the horizon
Although the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a slight correction in the past 48 hours, some coins have suffered more significant losses. The total market capitalization dropped from $370 billion to $361 billion due to the increased strength of the U.S. dollar, which is inversely correlated with the crypto market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Losers: LINK, OMG, and YFI drop over 5% signaling further correction on the horizon
Although the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a slight correction in the past 48 hours, some coins have suffered more significant losses. The total market capitalization dropped from $370 billion to $361 billion due to the increased strength of the U.S. dollar, which is inversely correlated with the crypto market.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP rejection from crucial pattern spells trouble
XRP has been underperforming since January 2019, losing a significant portion of its market dominance in that span from just above 12% to only 3.2% currently.
Millions of dollars entering the cryptocurrency market ahead of a new bull market
Bitcoin is attracting a lot of attention from large companies. According to the recent report published by the Fidelity Investments' cryptocurrency department, almost 60% of the surveyed investors believe that digital assets have a place in a portfolio.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bull run seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.