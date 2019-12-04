Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,082 ahead of the European opening. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $7,178, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours and down 1.7% since the beginning of Wednesday.

Ripple’s XRP bottomed at $0.2103 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2147 by the time of writing. The third-largest digital coin has lost 2.5% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, XRP is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $0.2200. If the bulls manage to engineer a sustainable recovery above this handle, the short-term technical picture will improve slightly, while the coin will get a chance for an upside move towards $0.2250. Currently, there are several important levels clustered both above and below the price. Let’s have a closer look at them.

ETH/USD is trading `at $146.50, off the intraday low at $143.51. Despite the recovery, the ETH is moving with the short-term downside bias. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market value of $15.9 billion, has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis and lost 1% since the beginning of Wednesday.