Ripple price prediction XRP/USD desperately needs to recover above $0.22 – Confluence Detector

XRP/USD is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $0.2200.

The nearest support is located on the approach to $0.2100.

Ripple’s XRP bottomed at $0.2103 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2147 by the time of writing. The third-largest digital coin has lost 2.5% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

Ripple’s XRP confluence levels

Looking technically, XRP is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $0.2200. If the bulls manage to engineer a sustainable recovery above this handle, the short-term technical picture will improve slightly, while the coin will get a chance for an upside move towards $0.2250. Currently, there are several important levels clustered both above and below the price. Let’s have a closer look at them

Resistance levels

$0.2230 - SMA200 1-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily and weekly, the highest level of the previous day

$0.2300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly

$0.2360 - the highest level of the previous week

Support levels

$0.2100 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band

$0.2020 - the lowest level of the previous month and the lowest level of the previous week.

$0,1880 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2