Ripple price prediction XRP/USD desperately needs to recover above $0.22 – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $0.2200.
- The nearest support is located on the approach to $0.2100.
Ripple’s XRP bottomed at $0.2103 during early Asian hours and recovered to $0.2147 by the time of writing. The third-largest digital coin has lost 2.5% since the beginning of Wednesday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple’s XRP confluence levels
Looking technically, XRP is vulnerable to further losses as long as it stays below $0.2200. If the bulls manage to engineer a sustainable recovery above this handle, the short-term technical picture will improve slightly, while the coin will get a chance for an upside move towards $0.2250. Currently, there are several important levels clustered both above and below the price. Let’s have a closer look at them
Resistance levels
$0.2230 - SMA200 1-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily and weekly, the highest level of the previous day
$0.2300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly
$0.2360 - the highest level of the previous week
Support levels
$0.2100 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band
$0.2020 - the lowest level of the previous month and the lowest level of the previous week.
$0,1880 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears stop short of critical $7,000
Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,082 ahead of the European opening. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $7,178, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours and down 1.7% since the beginning of Wednesday.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD attempts a recovery towards $45.00
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has hit the bottom at $43.90 during early Asian hours and recovered to $44.45 by press time.
Crypto Today: Muir Glacier to fix Ice Age on Ethereum, winter is going?
BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,250 (-0.20%) in the morning in Europe and is trying to stay above the $7,100 support level. ETH/USD is currently trading at $146.7 (-0.35%) and cannot stay above the $150 key resistance level.
TRON price analysis: TRX/USD moves away from intraday low; upside limited
TRON, 11th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $958 million, has lost nearly 6% of its value in the recent 24 hours to trade at $0.0143 by press time.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.