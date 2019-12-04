Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bears stop short of critical $7,000

- BTC/USD has recovered from the intraday low, but the upside is limited.
- A sustainable move below $7,000 will worsen the short-term outlook.
Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,082 ahead of the European opening. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $7,178, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours and down 1.7% since the beginning of Wednesday.
Bitcoin's technical picture
Bitcoin broke free from the short-term range where it had spent most of the time since the beginning of December. A failure to recover above critical $7,350 (61.8% Fibo retracement for the move from $3,226 to $13924) increased the bearish sentiments on the market and pushed BTC/USD below the local support of $7,250. The next downside target is created by a psychological $7,000. However, the bears may have a hard time pushing the price below this handle as it is reinforced by the intraday low and the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band.
Once it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards the lower boundary of the daily Bollinger Band at $6,670 and the recent bottom of $6,526.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable recovery above at least $7,250 to improve the short-term technical picture. The next strong resistance is created by the confluence of the above-mentioned 61.8% Fibo retracement and SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour at $7,350. If it is broken, we may see a recovery towards $7,400 (the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and $7,868 (November 29 high).
BTC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
