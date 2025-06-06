Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 06 June

Bitcoin eyes decline below $100,000 amid profit-taking and Trump-Musk clash
Bitcoin (BTC) declined 3% on Thursday, erasing more than $84 billion from its market capitalization as intense profit-taking from long-term holders (LTHs) and macroeconomic uncertainty impacted its price. Notably, a clash between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" has caused the top cryptocurrency to shift toward a short-term bearish outlook.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slides as Elon Musk and Trump clash over "One Big Beautiful Bill"
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 3% on Thursday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump engaged in a war of words over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The risk-off sentiment following the clash also saw altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL), sustaining losses.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH dives 7% amid stablecoin volume hitting $11 trillion in 2025
Ethereum (ETH) is declining over 7% on Thursday, moving below the $2,500 key level amid rising stablecoin activity across its ecosystem.
