- Bitcoin dived 3% on Thursday, dragging top altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Solana in the process.
- The decline sparked nearly $1 billion in liquidations across the cryptocurrency futures market.
- Musk and Trump engaged in a war of words over the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," making serious allegations against each other.
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped 3% on Thursday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump engaged in a war of words over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The risk-off sentiment following the clash also saw altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL), sustaining losses.
Crypto market dives as Trump and Musk clash over government spending
The cryptocurrency market dropped 6% in the past 24 hours, erasing more than $170 billion from its market capitalization. Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Solana led the downtrend, declining by 3%, 7%, 5%, and 6%, respectively. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $101,000, while ETH plunged to $2,420.
The decline sparked a long squeeze, with crypto futures liquidations rising to $964 million in the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data. Long liquidations accounted for 90% of that figure, while shorts accounted for 10%. The liquidation amount could be understated, considering exchanges' APIs often face delays in reporting liquidations to third-party platforms.
The decline follows a heated clash between Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and President Trump over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). The bill, which narrowly passed the House by a vote of 215-214, aim to permanent tax cuts from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), which Trump signed into law. It also includes a $4 trillion increase in the US debt ceiling, among other key issues.
Musk publicly condemned the bill in a series of posts on social media platform X, calling it a "Big Ugly Spending Bill." He stated that the bill would increase the government deficit by $2.5 trillion and that Trump's tariffs would likely spark a recession in the second half of 2025.
In response, Trump dismissed Musk's criticism, alleging it was motivated by the bill's inclusion of the elimination of electric vehicles’ (EVs) tax credits. "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's governmental subsidies and contracts," wrote Trump in a post on the Truth Social platform on Thursday.
However, Musk denied the claims, citing instances where he had advocated for cutting tax subsidies for EVs.
Musk was a key supporter of President Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign. After his inauguration on January 20, Trump appointed Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to help reduce government waste and spending. Musk eventually stepped down from the agency last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fartcoin extends rebound, decoupling from broader market flash crash amid potential listing on Coinbase
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), a Solana-based meme coin boasting a market capitalization of slightly over $1 billion, is extending its gains, trading at around $1.08 at the time of writing on Friday.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Meme coins to watch: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prepare to take off with bullish divergence at play
Meme coins market capitalization has dropped by over 5% to $56.34 billion in the last 24 hours, with top names such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) declining further in a falling wedge pattern.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL tests $140 support zone amid rising selling pressure
Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Friday as it avoids a drop to the $140 support zone. However, the Solana price trend is approaching its second consecutive bearish week close, following a near 6% drop on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.