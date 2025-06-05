Ethereum price today: $2,420

Ethereum declined 7% on Thursday and risks a further drop to $2,260 after crossing below the support of a rising wedge.

Ethereum's stablecoin volume across its L1 and L2s has surpassed $11 trillion in 2025.

Bots' stablecoin activity spiked in May, with transaction volume and count reaching $480 billion and 4.84 million, respectively.

Ethereum (ETH) is declining over 7% on Thursday, moving below the $2,500 key level amid rising stablecoin activity across its ecosystem.

Ethereum stablecoin activity surges amid ETH's recovery

The Ethereum ecosystem — both Layer 1 (L1) and Layer 2s (L2s) — has seen more than $11 trillion in stablecoin volume so far in 2025, with its total share rising from 40% in 2024 to 60%, according to a report by crypto exchange CEX.io.

In January, Solana and L2s led the way in terms of volume, while Ethereum lagged behind before staging a comeback. The rise indicates that Ethereum has regained dominance in stablecoin activity following a decline in transaction fees within its ecosystem. Transaction fees on the L1 plummeted more than 92% to below 1 gwei in April, making Ethereum more attractive to stablecoin traders compared to other L1s.

Monthly Stablecoin Transaction Volume. Source: Cex.io via Artemis

"Most of Ethereum's gains in overall stablecoin activity this year occurred during this record low-fee period," wrote Cex.io's lead analyst, Illya Otychenko.

The low-fee environment proved attractive to bots, with their stablecoin transaction count and volume reaching all-time highs of 4.84 million and $480 billion, respectively, in May. This marked the largest share of stablecoin activity from bots on Ethereum, accounting for 57% of total volume and 31% of transaction count.

Ethereum's recovery of stablecoin activity and volume dominance follows a similar resurgence in its native cryptocurrency, Ether, which recorded a more than 40% gain in May. During the period, ETH's market cap dominance also rose from 7.4% to 9.7%.

Meanwhile, US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their inflow streak to 13 consecutive days after posting $56.98 million in net inflows on Wednesday.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH struggles at 200-day SMA resistance amid rising wedge validation

Ethereum plunged 7% over the past 24 hours, resulting in $189.75 million in liquidations across its futures market, according to Coinglass data. Liquidated long and short positions accounted for $174.78 million and $14.97 million, respectively.

The large liquidation comes after Ethereum saw a rejection at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday. Since ETH's over 40% surge between May 8 and 13, the 200-day SMA has served as a critical resistance, pushing prices down more than eight times.

ETH/USDT daily chart

With the recent rejection, ETH has declined below the lower boundary of a rising wedge pattern. If ETH holds the decline below the wedge's support, it will validate a bearish outlook and potentially send its price to the range between $2,260 and $2,110, with the 50-day SMA serving as dynamic support within it.

On the upside, ETH has to recover the wedge's support and sustain a firm move above the 200-day SMA and key levels at $2,750 and $2,850 to begin an uptrend. In such a scenario, ETH could rally to test the $3,250 level. Historically, ETH has initiated a strong uptrend whenever it breaks above its 200-day SMA.

The Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in the oversold region and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram bar is below its neutral level, indicating dominant bearish momentum.