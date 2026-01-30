TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Monero & Stellar – European Wrap 30 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Monero & Stellar – European Wrap 30 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction deepens as Fed stance, US-Iran risks, mining disruptions weigh

Bitcoin (BTC) price extends correction, trading below $82,000 after sliding more than 5% so far this week. The bearish price action in BTC was fueled by fading institutional demand, as evidenced by spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), which recorded $978 million in inflows through Thursday. In addition, this week’s Federal Reserve (Fed) press conference lacked dovish guidance, while US–Iran geopolitical tensions and disruptions to Bitcoin mining activity further supported the Crypto King’s deeper correction.

Bitcoin price started the first half of the week on a positive note, recovering slightly after a massive correction last week, but failed to close above the $90,000 on Wednesday. The price declined 5.21% on Thursday, erasing recent gains and extending its correction, reaching a low of $81,118 as of Friday.

Chart

Monero Price Forecast: XMR retreats as bearish outlook targets 200-day EMA

Monero (XMR) is down almost 5% at press time on Friday, extending the 2% loss from the previous day. The privacy coin retains positive funding rates, a sign of bullish interest among traders, despite massive outflows from XMR derivatives. Technically, the outlook for Monero is bearish, with prices testing a crucial support zone above $400.

Monero’s retail strength flashes mixed signals, with positive funding rates amid declining XMR futures Open Interest (OI) and massive long liquidations. CoinGlass data show that the XMR OI is down 12.48% over the last 24 hours, to $174.31 million, indicating a reduction in the value of outstanding contracts. 

Chart

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM deepens correction, slipping to 3-month low as risk-off mood persists

Stellar (XLM) continues to trade in the red, slipping below $0.20 on Friday, a level not seen since mid-October. Bearish sentiment intensifies amid falling Open Interest (OI) and negative funding rates in the derivatives market. On the technical side, weakening momentum indicators support further correction in XLM.

Derivatives data for Stellar support a bearish outlook. CoinGlass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the price of XLM will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase. The metric turned negative on Thursday and stands at -0.0049% on Friday, indicating that shorts are paying longs and suggesting bearish sentiment toward XLM.

Chart

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips below $0.0000077 on Thursday after correcting the previous day. Bearish sentiment is further strengthened as holders offload SHIB, increasing selling pressure and reducing Open Interest in the derivatives market.

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Worldcoin , Chiliz , and Hyperliquid posted heavy losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $82,000 on Friday, triggering a $1.75 billion wipeout and mirroring the bearish tremors in the US stock market.

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity Investments announced that it will launch its first stablecoin, the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), making it one of the first large traditional firms in the US to do so.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.