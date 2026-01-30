TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Monero Price Forecast: XMR retreats as bearish outlook targets 200-day EMA

  • Monero retreats by nearly 5% so far on Friday after the 50-day EMA capped a short-lived recovery earlier this week.
  • Derivatives data show persistent bullish interest among traders despite capital outflows and massive liquidations.
  • The technical outlook for Monero remains bearish, putting the 200-day EMA at $386 into the spotlight.
Monero Price Forecast: XMR retreats as bearish outlook targets 200-day EMA
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Monero (XMR) is down almost 5% at press time on Friday, extending the 2% loss from the previous day. The privacy coin retains positive funding rates, a sign of bullish interest among traders, despite massive outflows from XMR derivatives. Technically, the outlook for Monero is bearish, with prices testing a crucial support zone above $400.

Mixed sentiment in XMR derivatives

Monero’s retail strength flashes mixed signals, with positive funding rates amid declining XMR futures Open Interest (OI) and massive long liquidations. CoinGlass data show that the XMR OI is down 12.48% over the last 24 hours, to $174.31 million, indicating a reduction in the value of outstanding contracts. 

Consistent with the outflow, long liquidations of $1.21 million over the last 24 hours outpace short liquidations of $153,550, suggesting a bullish positional wipeout. 

However, the funding rate at 0.0141% indicates a spike in bullish interest among traders willing to pay a premium to hold long positions. A sustained bullish positional buildup would increase the risk of large long liquidations if the downtrend continues.

XMR derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Monero risks losing the $400 mark

Monero is down nearly 7% over the last two days, as the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $481 capped the rebound earlier on Wednesday. The privacy coin crosses below the 100-day EMA at $439, while the short-term averages hold above the 200-day EMA at $386, keeping the long-term bias bullish.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and its signal line decline below zero on the daily chart, and the intense negative histogram suggests bearish momentum is rising. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 40 indicates a bearish shift, with selling pressure increasing and further downside room before oversold conditions are reached.

As of Friday, Monero tests the support zone slightly above the January 2 low of $412, and a decisive close below it could target the 200-day EMA at $386.

XMR/USDT daily price chart.

However, a rebound in XMR from the 100-day EMA at $439 could target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $495, measured from the January 2 low at $412 to the January 14 high at $800.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple deepen sell-off as bears take control of momentum

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple continued their corrections on Friday, posting weekly losses of nearly 6%, 3%, and 5%, respectively. BTC is nearing the November lows at $80,000, while ETH slips below $2,800 amid increasing downside pressure.

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB extends losses as whale selling intensifies bearish momentum

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price slips below $0.0000077 on Thursday after correcting the previous day. Bearish sentiment is further strengthened as holders offload SHIB, increasing selling pressure and reducing Open Interest in the derivatives market.

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Top Crypto Losers: Worldcoin, Chiliz, Hyperliquid lead losses as market bleeds $1.75 billion

Worldcoin , Chiliz , and Hyperliquid posted heavy losses over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $82,000 on Friday, triggering a $1.75 billion wipeout and mirroring the bearish tremors in the US stock market.

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity unveils FIDD stablecoin, set to launch in coming weeks

Fidelity Investments announced that it will launch its first stablecoin, the Fidelity Digital Dollar (FIDD), making it one of the first large traditional firms in the US to do so.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.