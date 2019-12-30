Bitcoin has been gaining ground during the weekend. The first digital coin tested area above $7,500 and retreated to $7,280 by the time of writing. BTC/USD has gained about 2% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of Monday. Bitcoins market dominance is registered at 68.4%.

Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.8 billion, has gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.53 amid low trading volumes

Ripple is expanding its presence in Brazil with new major partnerships to be announced soon. Notably, the company launched its operations in the country just several months ago; now it is ready to boost them with mew significant partnerships with digital banks. According to the recent report, Ripple intends to start using XRP for remittance payments.