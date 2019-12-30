Ripple expands its presence in Brazil; XRP/USD recovers above SMA100

- The company behind the third-largest cryptocurrency is ready to enter new partnership deals.
- XRP/USD has entered a recovery mode and settled above SMA100 4-hour.
Ripple is expanding its presence in Brazil with new major partnerships to be announced soon. Notably, the company launched its operations in the country just several months ago; now it is ready to boost them with mew significant partnerships with digital banks. According to the recent report, Ripple intends to start using XRP for remittance payments.
Luiz Antonio Sacco, the company’s managing director in Brazil, noted the huge potential of the Brazilian market in the next few years:
“With successive advances in Brazilian banking regulation to facilitate financial transactions, including international, opportunities here will grow greatly in the coming years.”
Earlier this year, Ripple launched operations in Brazil with the aim to expand not only in Brazil but in the South American region as a whole.
XRP/USD: technical picture
XRP/USD has settled above SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.1960; however, the further recovery is limited by the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $0.1990 followed by psychological $0.20. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.2100 (SMA200) and $0.2150 - this area served as a support for the coin in the middle of December.
On the downside, the local support is created by SMA50 4-hour at $0.1920 and psychological $0.1900. If the price moves below this area, the sell-off may be extended towards the next barrier at $0.1800 and December 18 low of $0.1752.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin post-Christmas rally weaker than its altcoins
Bitcoin (-0.16%) continued moving up during the weekend, but with doubts among buyers, whereas Bitcoin SV, Litecoin and Bitcoin cash move over 3.5% in the last 24H.
Ripple expands its presence in Brazil; XRP/USD recovers above SMA100
Ripple is expanding its presence in Brazil with new major partnerships to be announced soon. Notably, the company launched its operations in the country just several months ago.
Crypto Today: Altcoins attempt a recovery ahead of the New Year
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,359 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range during early Asian hours on Monday.
Five countries where crypto regulation changed the most in 2019
The constantly changing nature of the legal framework and the fear of being caught up in legal disputes with regulatory authorities are forcing most small- and medium-sized businesses across the globe ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.