Here is how long-term Bitcoin holders are fueling the ongoing BTC price rally

Bitcoin briefly reclaimed the position above $50,000 on Monday, suggesting that the uptrend and the bull cycle are still intact. Selected on-chain metrics such as the Adjusted Spent Outputs Profit Ratio (aSOPR) and the Liquid Supply change reveal that investor sentiment is higher as long-term holding emerges as a preferred strategy. Read more...

Litecoin price could double as LTC fundamentals scream “buy”

Litecoin price dropped nearly 40% during the market-wide crash on February 20. Now, new developments around LTC suggest that it could lift off soon. Read more...

ETH uptrend to $2,000 in grave danger amid flashing sell signals

Ethereum's technical breakout on Monday had a target close to $1,700, but the price recovery failed to overcome the barrier at $1,600. A correction is underway with Ether struggling to hold above $1,500. Read more...