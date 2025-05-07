Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Hyperliquid & Litecoin – European Wrap 7 May

Bitcoin tests may high ahead of the FOMC rate decision – Could BTC break out regardless?
Bitcoin has risen 2.8% over the past 24 hours, testing the upper bounds of the recent consolidation range within which it has traded over the past 2 weeks. It’s worth noting that Bitcoin’s previous consolidation phase in April lasted 2 weeks before a sharp move higher.
Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE bulls aim for the $25 mark as open interest reaches a new all-time high
Hyperliquid (HYPE), the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, edges higher and trades around $21.20 at the time of writing on Wednesday after rebounding nearly 6% so far this week. CoinGlass data shows HYPE Open Interest (OI) reaches a new all-time high of $697 million, suggesting a bullish outlook. Moreover, Ethena Labs launched USDe stablecoin on Hyperliquid on Monday, bringing the Dollar-pegged asset to a fast Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and derivatives hub.
Litecoin price runs into 6.83 million LTC resistance cluster as open interest expands
Litecoin (LTC) price gains bullish momentum, extending the previous day’s positive move to trade at $92 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as markets gauge the potential impact of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates decision during the American session. Although the central bank is expected to leave the rates unchanged at the 4.25%-4.5% range, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments would expand on the policy amid thawing trade tensions. Planned trade talks between the United States (US) and China could give insight into the market’s direction later this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid bulls aim for the $25 mark as open interest reaches a new all-time high
Hyperliquid price trades around $21.20 on Wednesday after rebounding nearly 6% so far this week. CoinGlass data shows HYPE open interest reaches a new all-time high of $697 million, suggesting a bullish outlook.
Litecoin price runs into 6.83 million LTC resistance cluster as open interest expands
Litecoin price crosses above $90 for the first time in 40 days, reflecting risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market. The RSI indicator’s upward trend below overbought levels signals robust bullish momentum.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, as consolidation extends on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China.
Tether taps Asia's booming stablecoin market with Kaia and LINE NEXT
Tether deploys USDT stablecoin on the Kaia blockchain following a strategic partnership. USDT set for integration into LINE's Mini Dapp and self-custody wallet, offering stablecoin services to Asia's mainstream consumers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set to head back to $100K after logging fourth straight week of gains
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a decisive breakout above its key resistance level the previous day, and looks set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains.