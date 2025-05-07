- Hyperliquid price trades around $21.20 on Wednesday after rebounding nearly 6% so far this week.
- CoinGlass data shows HYPE open interest reaches a new all-time high of $697 million, suggesting a bullish outlook.
- Ethena launches USDe stablecoin on Hyperliquid, bringing the Dollar-pegged asset to a fast DeFi and derivatives hub.
Hyperliquid (HYPE), the decentralized perpetual trading platform and Layer 1 blockchain, edges higher and trades around $21.20 at the time of writing on Wednesday after rebounding nearly 6% so far this week. CoinGlass data shows HYPE Open Interest (OI) reaches a new all-time high of $697 million, suggesting a bullish outlook. Moreover, Ethena Labs launched USDe stablecoin on Hyperliquid on Monday, bringing the Dollar-pegged asset to a fast Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and derivatives hub.
Hyperliquid Open Interest reaches new all-time high
Coinglass’ data shows that the futures’ OI in HYPE at exchanges rose from $622 million on Monday to $676.03 million on Wednesday, a new all-time high. An increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which could fuel the current rally in the Hyperliquid’s price.
HYPE Open Interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Ethena Labs announced on Monday that it has launched USDe stablecoin on Hyperliquid’s exchange and HyperEVM blockchain. This will enable users to hold a Dollar-pegged asset in a high-speed DeFi ecosystem known for derivatives trading.
The integration of USDe into Hyperliquid’s ecosystem will benefit its native token HYPE as it increases ecosystem utility and adoption, boosts trading volume, attracts stablecoin liquidity, and signals growth through DeFi integrations and partnerships.
USDe is now live on both @HyperliquidX exchange & HyperEVM 🫳🏻— Ethena Labs (@ethena_labs) May 5, 2025
HyperCore users will earn daily rewards auto airdropped on top of their USDe spot exchange balances
USDe fills the opportunity for a scalable rewarding dollar asset within the Hyperliquid exchange & ecosystem
HYENA… pic.twitter.com/rbffoZh9ZJ
Hyperliquid’s technical outlook suggests 17% gains ahead
Hyperliquid’s price found a cushion around its daily support level at $19.24 on Tuesday and recovered slightly. This level roughly coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the February 14 high of $28.53 to the April 7 low of $9.28) at $18.90. At the time of writing on Wednesday, HYPE trades slightly above at around $21.23.
If HYPE continues its upward momentum, it could extend the rally by 17% from its current level to its psychological importance level of $25.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 66, above its neutral level of 50, indicating strong bullish momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also showed a bullish crossover, indicating a continuation of the upward trend.
HYPE/USDT daily chart
However, if HYPE fails to find support around the daily level of $19.24 and closes below it, it could extend the decline to retest its April 28 low of $16.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Hyperliquid bulls aim for the $25 mark as open interest reaches a new all-time high
Hyperliquid price trades around $21.20 on Wednesday after rebounding nearly 6% so far this week. CoinGlass data shows HYPE open interest reaches a new all-time high of $697 million, suggesting a bullish outlook.
Litecoin price runs into 6.83 million LTC resistance cluster as open interest expands
Litecoin price crosses above $90 for the first time in 40 days, reflecting risk-on sentiment in the broader crypto market. The RSI indicator’s upward trend below overbought levels signals robust bullish momentum.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, as consolidation extends on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China.
Tether taps Asia's booming stablecoin market with Kaia and LINE NEXT
Tether deploys USDT stablecoin on the Kaia blockchain following a strategic partnership. USDT set for integration into LINE's Mini Dapp and self-custody wallet, offering stablecoin services to Asia's mainstream consumers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC looks set to head back to $100K after logging fourth straight week of gains
Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday, following a decisive breakout above its key resistance level the previous day, and looks set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains.