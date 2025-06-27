Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Pi Network — Asian Wrap 27 June

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC inches away from record highs, ETH, XRP on verge of breakout
Bitcoin price declined, reaching a daily low of $98,200 on Sunday, but avoided a daily close below the $100,000 psychological level. BTC recovered sharply on Monday and continued its recovery over the next two days, closing above $107,000 on Wednesday and stabilizing the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, it hovers around $107,000.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH sees growth in network activity amid range-bound price movement
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% in early trading hours on Friday, as market activity remains cautious following low realized profit and loss, along with steady open interest. Despite this, Ethereum's network usage has rebounded, with transaction counts rising from 1.23 million to 1.75 million on Wednesday, spurred by an increase in active addresses.
Pi Network, SPX6900, Celestia post double-digit losses as altcoin market plummets
Pi Network edges lower by 2% at press time on Friday, extending the 9% drop from the previous day. PI risks losing the 28% gains made earlier this week as it reverses from the $0.66 resistance level. A steeper correction could test the weekly low at $0.49, risking the psychological support level of $0.50.
Bitcoin nears all-time high as ETF inflows extend 12-day streak
Bitcoin extends its fourth day of gains, trading above $107,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, just 4% shy of its all-time high. BTC spot Exchange Traded Funds support the ongoing rally, recording over $547 million in inflows on Wednesday and continuing its 12-day streak since June 9.
Fartcoin Price Forecast: Investors sell off as decline in social chatter risks further losses
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) loses steam, softening by 1% at press time on Thursday and hinting at its third consecutive daily red candle. Amid the gradual decline of social chatter around Fartcoin, the token risks a potential drop below a crucial support level.
