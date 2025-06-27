Pi Network, SPX6900, Celestia post double-digit losses as altcoin market plummets

- Pi Network edges lower as momentum wanes, resulting in a double-digit drop over the last 24 hours.
- SPX6900 meme coin rolls downhill, risking the current weekly gains.
- Celestia, trapped in a falling channel, risks testing the $1.00 psychological support level.
Pi Network (PI), SPX6900 (SPX) and Celestia (TIA) record double-digit losses in the last 24 hours, extending the pullback from Thursday. The persistent risk-averse condition in the cryptocurrency market, resulting in sudden pullbacks, could be due to the changing dynamics of Middle East tensions, alongside the 90-day pause on tariffs nearing its deadline within two weeks.
Pi Network risks losing weekly gains
Pi Network edges lower by 2% at press time on Friday, extending the 9% drop from the previous day. PI risks losing the 28% gains made earlier this week as it reverses from the $0.66 resistance level.
A steeper correction could test the weekly low at $0.49, risking the psychological support level of $0.50.
The momentum indicators lose their bullish tilt: The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator inches closer to its signal lines as the green histogram bar declines in strength.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reverses to 43, diving below the halfway line, indicating a decrease in bullish momentum.
PI/USDT daily price chart.
However, with a potential announcement of Generative AI features on Saturday, a closing above $0.66 could extend the uptrend to the $0.86 level marked by the May 21 high.
SPX6900 meme coin could break under $1
The SPX6900 meme coin loses ground as bullish momentum fades, resulting in a 12% drop over two days. At the time of writing, SPX extends the pullback by 0.50% on Friday.
The declining trend targets the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.02, which is drawn between the year-to-date high and low, spanning from $1.80 to $0.25. A clean drop below the 50% level could test the monthly low at $0.91.
The MACD indicator displays both the MACD and signal lines declining towards the zero line as red histogram bars rise from the same line, indicating a supply surge. Still, the RSI is fluctuating near the halfway line, suggesting uncertainty in trend momentum.
SPX/USDT daily price chart.
If SPX reclaims the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.21, an uptrend to $1.47 marked by the 78.6% level could be possible.
Celestia fails to break out of the falling channel
Celestia edges higher marginally at press time on Friday after the two days of intense selling, erasing the weekly gains. TIA reversed from a falling channel’s resistance trendline, formed by connecting the dots on May 14, June 11 and June 25.
The support trendline is connected by the lows on May 17, May 31 and June 22. Celestia’s declining trend targets the monthly low of $1.31, while a potential closing below this could test the support trendline close to the $1.00 round figure.
The MACD indicator fails to signal a clear buy call, as the MACD and signal lines merge and risk reverting to a declining trend. The RSI at 33 floats above the oversold boundary line, suggesting a bearish inclination.
TIA/USDT daily price chart.
However, a potential close above the $1.68 weekly high will break the overhead trendline, which could extend the trend towards the $2.30 monthly high.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tick higher as US Dollar weakens amid Trump's reiterated criticism of Powell
Bitcoin extends its recovery, briefly stepping above $108,000 resistance before correcting to trade at around $107,356 at the time of writing on Thursday, citing growing investor interest in digital assets due to concerns about the US Federal Reserve's independence.
Top Made in USA Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: MOVE, XCN, KAS eye further gains as momentum holds
"Some Made in the USA" cryptocurrencies have performed brilliantly in the last 24 hours, with Movement (MOVE) posting double-digit gains while Onyxcoin (XCN) approaches a breakout from a long-standing resistance trendline.
Bitcoin nears all-time high as ETF inflows extend 12-day streak
Bitcoin extends its fourth day of gains, trading above $107,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, just 4% shy of its all-time high. BTC spot Exchange Traded Funds support the ongoing rally, recording over $547 million in inflows on Wednesday and continuing its 12-day streak since June 9.
Fartcoin Price Forecast: Investors sell off as decline in social chatter risks further losses
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) loses steam, softening by 1% at press time on Thursday and hinting at its third consecutive daily red candle. Amid the gradual decline of social chatter around Fartcoin, the token risks a potential drop below a crucial support level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.