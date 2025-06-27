Ethereum price today: $2,420
- Ethereum spot and derivative markets have experienced slow movement, with investors exhibiting less buying activity over the past few days.
- Ethereum has seen growth in network usage despite prices remaining range-bound.
- ETH faced rejection at the $2,500 level after posting an inverted hammer.
Ethereum (ETH) is down 1% in early trading hours on Friday, as market activity remains cautious following low realized profit and loss, along with steady open interest. Despite this, Ethereum's network usage has rebounded, with transaction counts rising from 1.23 million to 1.75 million on Wednesday, spurred by an increase in active addresses.
Ethereum price stays range-bound amid growth in network activity
Ethereum's buying and selling activity across its derivatives and spot markets have been fairly neutral in the past few days, revealing that cautious sentiment still largely prevails in the market.
The Network Realized Profit/Loss and Mean Coin Age metrics indicate that investors have scaled back their trading activity, with daily losses and profits remaining below the $100 million mark, and distribution/accumulation remaining flat over the past few days.
ETH Network Realized Profit/Loss & Mean Coin Ages. Source: Santiment
The balance of whales holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH has also been stable since the beginning of the week, rising by a mere 7,000 ETH, according to CryptoQuant's data. This is accompanied by an exchange reserve that has tilted upward slightly, indicating a modest increase in selling pressure in the week.
The derivatives market paints a similar picture, with open interest (OI) failing to surpass the 13 million ETH mark since it declined on Saturday. Open interest refers to the total value of outstanding or unsettled contracts in a derivatives market.
ETH Open Interest. Source: Coinglass
While these metrics paint a cautious market sentiment with a slight bias toward the downside, Ethereum's network usage and institutional sentiment are somewhat tilted toward a bullish leaning.
Ethereum's active addresses have been growing again, breaking its downtrend that began on June 13, despite prices remaining largely horizontal.
ETH Active Addresses. Source: CryptoQuant
These addresses have also been active in making transactions, as Ethereum's transaction count increased from 1.23 million to 1.75 million between Sunday and Wednesday, signaling rising interest in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Such growth in network activity indicates strength and often forms the foundation for a long-term recovery if macroeconomic factors align. However, that seems unclear for now as market participants appear to be following a wait-and-see approach due to uncertainty surrounding President Trump's 90-day tariff pause, which is nearing its July 9 deadline. This has left a bearish shadow hanging over ETH and much of the crypto market.
https://x.com/KobeissiLetter/status/1938291119483224102
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tests $2,500 key level after posting inverted hammer
Ethereum experienced $75.11 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, with liquidated long and short positions reaching $37.08 million and $38.03 million, respectively.
After briefly reclaiming the $2,500 level for the first time in the past week, ETH saw a rejection at the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), posting an inverted hammer in the process. If ETH holds the support near $2,400 and breaks the $2,510 resistance, it would validate a bullish reversal.
ETH/USDT 12-hour chart
However, a decline below the support line near $2,400 could send ETH to test the upper boundary line of a descending channel. If ETH falls below the upper boundary of the channel and the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle, it will validate a bearish flag pattern, which could see its price drop below the $2,110 key level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator is above its midline. A crossover above the neutral level in the RSI could strengthen the bullish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tick higher as US Dollar weakens amid Trump's reiterated criticism of Powell
Bitcoin extends its recovery, briefly stepping above $108,000 resistance before correcting to trade at around $107,356 at the time of writing on Thursday, citing growing investor interest in digital assets due to concerns about the US Federal Reserve's independence.
Top Made in USA Crypto Gainers Price Prediction: MOVE, XCN, KAS eye further gains as momentum holds
"Some Made in the USA" cryptocurrencies have performed brilliantly in the last 24 hours, with Movement (MOVE) posting double-digit gains while Onyxcoin (XCN) approaches a breakout from a long-standing resistance trendline.
Bitcoin nears all-time high as ETF inflows extend 12-day streak
Bitcoin extends its fourth day of gains, trading above $107,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, just 4% shy of its all-time high. BTC spot Exchange Traded Funds support the ongoing rally, recording over $547 million in inflows on Wednesday and continuing its 12-day streak since June 9.
Fartcoin Price Forecast: Investors sell off as decline in social chatter risks further losses
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) loses steam, softening by 1% at press time on Thursday and hinting at its third consecutive daily red candle. Amid the gradual decline of social chatter around Fartcoin, the token risks a potential drop below a crucial support level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.