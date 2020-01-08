Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap - 08 January

Bitcoin is taking a dive on the intraday charts after hitting a high of 8,469.39 overnight.

Now the price has come to test the previous wave high of 8K.

This level is also a psychological zone and the 55 EMA also is very close by.

The price has touched the 55 EMA and just bounced to the upside at the time of writing.

Below this there is also a trendline which could act as support of 8K is broken.

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 2.30% in the session on Wednesday. ETH/USD bears are running at two consecutive sessions in the red, as the bulls give up momentum. Next major area of support eyed at $130 given the breach of $140.

ETH/USD daily chart

The price is back to moving within a bearish flag structure, at risk of being broken to the downside.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.55% in the session on Wednesday. LTC/USD is running towards the sixth consecutive day in the green. Next major area of interest is likely to be the psychological $50 price mark for the bulls.

LTC/USD daily chart

Price action trying to breakdown resistance ahead of $50, seen at $48, high area back end of November - early December 2019.