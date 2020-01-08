Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD bulls remain in full control running at six sessions in the green

Cryptos |
  • Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.55% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • LTC/USD is running towards the sixth consecutive day in the green. 
  • Next major area of interest is likely to be the psychological $50 price mark for the bulls. 

 

LTC/USD daily chart

Price action trying to breakdown resistance ahead of $50, seen at $48, high area back end of November - early December 2019. 

LTC/USD 60-minute chart

The price is heading back towards a retest of a critical ascending trend line via the 60-minute chart view. 

 

Spot rate:                 46.62

Relative change:      +0.55%

High:                          48.57

Low:                           46.33

LTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 46.5975
Today Daily Change 0.2374
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 46.3601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 41.7208
Daily SMA50 44.1788
Daily SMA100 50.7982
Daily SMA200 70.5326
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 46.8379
Previous Daily Low 44.5047
Previous Weekly High 44.0506
Previous Weekly Low 38.7677
Previous Monthly High 48.5063
Previous Monthly Low 35.9836
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.9466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.3959
Daily Pivot Point S1 44.9639
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.5677
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.6307
Daily Pivot Point R1 47.2971
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.2341
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.6303

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Crypto partners in your location