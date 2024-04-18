Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Chainlink — American Wrap 18 April

Ethereum maintains horizontal trend similar to top US index funds
Bitcoin price shows strength as IMF attests to spread and intensity of BTC transactions ahead of halving
MANTA suffers 4% pullback after unlocking tokens worth $40 million
Manta Network (MANTA) unlocked over 8% of its circulating supply on Thursday. The unlocked tokens were airdropped and distributed in public sale, according to data from Tokenunlocks.
XRP struggles to recover as lingering Ripple lawsuit could reach Supreme Court, former SEC litigator says
The SEC vs. Ripple potential showdown at the Supreme Court is likely, says former SEC litigator Ladan Stewart. XRP Ledger calls developers, businesses and investors to build on the blockchain, extending Apex 2024 registration until April 30.
Bitcoin Layer 2 Merlin chain TVL climbs 20%, defying broad market correction
Merlin chain’s TVL added 20% this week, and crossed $800 million on Thursday. Bitcoin Layer 2 assets noted double-digit losses in the past week. Stacks, Elastos, SatoshiVM, BVM are hit by a correction as Bitcoin hovers around $61,000.
If Bitcoin restarts bull run, these altcoins are likely to explode Premium
If Bitcoin’s consolidation ends and the bull run resumes, altcoins are likely going to trigger a massive rally. Last cycle’s hot tokens like SOL, AVAX, WIF, ONDO, etc., could see renewed enthusiasm.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.