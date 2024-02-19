Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins — American Wrap 19 February

Bitcoin price coils up for a 10% breakdown amid Presidents’ Day market lull
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing weakness as the US market steps into a three-day holiday remembering some of the country's founding fathers. Low trading volumes could leave markets volatile and susceptible to a big shift.
Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin with double-digit weekly gains and spike in Open Interest
Ethereum outperformed the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and yielded 16% weekly gains for traders. ETH price hit a peak of $2,931 on Monday as the altcoin rallies towards its $3,000 target.
AIT, GRT, OCEAN: Crypto data coins see massive rally alongside Bitcoin and AI tokens
The launch of text to video generator tool by OpenAI, Sora, and Bitcoin’s rally are two major catalysts that have fueled gains in AIT Protocol (AIT), The Graph (GRT) and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN).
XRP price steadies above $0.56 ahead of deadline in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price climbed to $0.5627 on Monday, yielding over 6% weekly gains for holders. SEC v. Ripple lawsuit’s remedies-related discovery phase is drawing to an end on February 20.
Week Ahead: AI Coins take center stage ahead of Nvidia earnings
This week is going to be extremely interesting as Bitcoin price could form a local top, but AI-related altcoins are likely to explode due to up-coming market events.
Bitcoin: BTC eyes $60,000 but correction looms
BTC has been moving up only since January 22 but could slip into a consolidation before the next leg up. With the rate at which BTC is climbing after the ETF approval, coupled with strong fundamentals, investors should consider buying the dips before BTC hits $60,000.