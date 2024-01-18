Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, DYDX & Algorand – European Wrap 18 January

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) market participants look indecisive as BTC trades sideways below $43,000 on Thursday. Bitcoin price has declined nearly 8% in the past week after the sport Exchange Traded Fund failed to support prices, giving way to a so-called "altcoin season." The BTC halving event, which is considered a catalyst for Bitcoin price, is 110 days away.

DYDX price shows signs of rallying higher after the recent move that flipped a key hurdle into a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure is likely to attract more sidelined buyers, propelling DYDX higher.

DYDX price crashed 35% between November 15 and 21, 2023, and created a range extending from $4.37 to $2.84. Lack of momentum, however, led to a breakout below the range low. The recent uptick in buying pressure has pushed it back above the $2.84 floor back into the range.

This year is expected to be huge for the crypto market, considering the spot Bitcoin ETF approval, potential spot Ethereum ETFs, and the Bitcoin halving. But beyond the major tokens, other L1s, such as Algorand, are also set to witness crucial upgrades coming their way.

Algorand Foundation took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the technical roadmap for 2024, which is comprised of five major upgrades. These upgrades will be deployed throughout the year, with the first two set to go live before Q2 and the other three between Q2 and Q4.