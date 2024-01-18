- Algorand price has been treading upward slowly but to no avail as bearish cues remain dominant.
- Algorand Foundation stated that the network will go through five major upgrades this year.
- The first upgrade, which went into effect today, is set to increase network performance but did not impact the price in any way.
This year is expected to be huge for the crypto market, considering the spot Bitcoin ETF approval, potential spot Ethereum ETFs, and the Bitcoin halving. But beyond the major tokens, other L1s, such as Algorand, are also set to witness crucial upgrades coming their way.
Algorand has a five-step plan
Algorand Foundation took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the technical roadmap for 2024, which is comprised of five major upgrades. These upgrades will be deployed throughout the year, with the first two set to go live before Q2 and the other three between Q2 and Q4.
The first of these upgrades - Dynamic Round Times - came into effect on January 17, and the primary focus of the upgrade was increasing network performance, which translates to higher throughput and lower block times.
As noted by the Algorand Foundation, block times will now average less than three seconds.
♟️Checkmate. We open 2024 with The Algorand Gambit, our technical roadmap for the year.— Algorand Foundation (@AlgoFoundation) January 17, 2024
2024 marks a pivotal moment for Algorand—committed to permissionless blockchain infrastructure while setting new standards in performance and usability.
Read the full roadmap:… pic.twitter.com/DD0svU7ZlS
Further updates will focus on a host of issues and improvements. This includes bringing Python to Algokit 2.0 to ease the development of protocols on the chain. Additionally, the updates will make the network greener and more efficient and significantly reduce operational costs.
A major focus of the 2024 roadmap also seems to be on decentralization. To make this happen, Algorand will be shifting from a relay structure to a P2P Gossip Network akin to Bitcoin and other major chains.
Algorand price will need all the help it can get
Algorand price is trading at $0.1885 at the time of writing, moving around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. The launch of the roadmap was expected to be a bullish event for Algorand, but the price action failed to relay the sentiment as ALGO continued its sideways movement.
In its favor, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is still acting as a support line, but the chances of losing it are likely. This is because the price indicators Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are hinting at a potential bearish outcome, given the former is below the neutral line of 50.0, and the latter is far from a bullish crossover.
Thus, if the market continues to exhibit a lack of interest, a decline below $0.1880 is likely, and the altcoin could also slip to $0.1690.
ALGO/USD 1-day chart
However, the 100 and 200-day EMA are both acting as support at the moment, so even a decline would mean that a bounce back from these levels is likely. Reclaiming the 50-day EMA as support would initiate a recovery rally by invalidating the bearish thesis, moving Algorand price towards a potential 14% recovery towards $0.2186.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: Three years and a spot ETF later, GBTC discount comes to an end
Grayscale was the key to achieving a spot Bitcoin ETF approval after winning the lawsuit it filed against the SEC for wrongfully denying its application to convert GBTC into a spot ETF. This was followed by the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust becoming the best-performing ETP post-launch and presently making a historic comeback.
Injective price surged 2,700% in 2023, outshining Solana rally due to one key factor
The trade-off between the top position in the crypto market takes place every day in terms of gains, but beating out Solana on a yearly basis is a different thing altogether, and Injective price rise in 2023 did that exactly. This was caused by the hype surrounding its core principle more than the investors' support.
Coinbase CLO wants case with the US SEC left to Congress
Coinbase exchange’s case against the US SEC is on, with the presiding judge, Katherine Polk Failla trying to determine whether securities law applies to listings. The ruling will depend on whether the transactions in any of the twelve cryptocurrency tokens should be classified as an unregistered security.
Polkadot price risks a 5% fall as DOT fills up a triangle
Polkadot (DOT) price has been on a downtrend, with its upside potential capped by a descending trendline. To the south, DOT stays buoyant thanks to the support offered by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $7.3100, reinforced by the ascending triangle that completes the triangle.
Bitcoin: BTC crashes as GBTC dumps, but bullish outlook still not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price action since October has been broadly bullish, consolidating within an ascending price channel. The hype around spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) played a role in nurturing this uptrend, as well as the halving event that remains on the horizon.