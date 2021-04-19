Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Stellar Lumens — Asian Wrap 19 Apr

Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin
Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge. BTC could bounce around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,240.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK to continue range-bound moves
Chainlink price is recovering after tapping the lower boundary of a rising wedge pattern. The supply and demand zone formed suggests LINK could move sideways. A breakdown of 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $30.6 could trigger a 13% correction to $26.64.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls prepare for 200% advance to new highs
XLM price tapped the lower trend line of an ascending parallel channel during the recent crash. A continuation of the bounce from this level shows the promise of a 200% bull rally to $1.42, a new all-time high. Stellar could start a new downtrend if the lower range of the demand zone at $0.40 is shattered.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
