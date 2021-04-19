Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Chainlink & Stellar Lumens — Asian Wrap 19 Apr

Bitcoin price crashes 14% sending cryptocurrency market into tailspin

Bitcoin price shows massive sell-off as it slid from $60,900 to $51,541. This crash comes after rumors of the US treasury charging several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrency emerge. BTC could bounce around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,240.

Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK to continue range-bound moves

Chainlink price is recovering after tapping the lower boundary of a rising wedge pattern. The supply and demand zone formed suggests LINK could move sideways. A breakdown of 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at $30.6 could trigger a 13% correction to $26.64.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls prepare for 200% advance to new highs

XLM price tapped the lower trend line of an ascending parallel channel during the recent crash. A continuation of the bounce from this level shows the promise of a 200% bull rally to $1.42, a new all-time high. Stellar could start a new downtrend if the lower range of the demand zone at $0.40 is shattered.